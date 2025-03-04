Trump to address joint session of Congress at 9 p.m. ET with DOGE, tariffs and Ukraine looming

President Donald Trump is set to address a joint session of Congress amid stock market turmoil over his stiff new tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, and controversy over Elon Musk's DOGE campaign to slash federal spending and workforce levels.

President Donald Trump is set to address a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night amid stock market turmoil driven by his stiff new tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, and the controversy over Elon Musk's DOGE campaign to slash federal spending and workforce levels.

The speech, scheduled to begin at 9:10 p.m. ET, comes on the heels of Trump's stunning verbal clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office Friday, and Trump's subsequent decision to pause U.S. military assistance to Ukraine for its war against Russia.

Trump's speech will be structured around the theme of "the renewal of the American dream," according to the White House.

A senior administration official told NBC News that Trump will highlight his immigration policies and his administration's efforts to end diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the government.

The president's guests for the annual event will include Marc Fogel, a schoolteacher who was released from prison in Russia in February, and the family of Corey Comperatore, who was killed in the attempted assassination of Trump in western Pennsylvania last July.

Musk will attend the speech as a special guest, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday.

Both political parties have traditionally used their guest lists for this annual speech to highlight their policy priorities and draw attention to specific issues.

Democrats' guests on Tuesday will include a number of military veterans and others who were fired in the ongoing reduction of federal jobs that is being overseen by Musk and his so-called Department of Government Efficiency.

Democrats also have invited people who could be affected by Republican cuts to Medicaid or other government programs.

The last time Trump addressed a joint session of Congress was Feb. 4, 2020, when he delivered the final State of the Union address of his first term in office. The following day, the Senate voted to acquit Trump in his first impeachment trial.

The 2020 speech is best remembered as the night then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., dramatically ripped up a copy of Trump's speech as soon as he had finished delivering it. The moment went viral online, a dramatic example of the disdain that many Democrats felt for Trump.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan is set to deliver the Democratic response to Trump's speech Tuesday night.

This is developing news. Check back for updates.