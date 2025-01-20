Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump trade memorandum won't impose new tariffs on day one, says WSJ report

By Yun Li,CNBC

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally the day before he is scheduled to be inaugurated for a second term, in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2025. 
Brian Snyder | Reuters

President-elect Donald Trump is poised to sign a flurry of executive orders as soon as he's sworn in, but imposing tariffs on U.S. trading partners won't be one of the actions Monday, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Trump is set to issue a broad trade memorandum Monday that directs federal agencies to study and assess unfair trade practices and currency policies with other nations, especially China, Canada and Mexico. However, the memo stopped short at slapping any new duties on the countries, according to the Journal, which reviewed a summary of the memo and spoke to Trump's advisers.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Asked about Trump's trade policy Monday morning ahead of the inauguration, White House officials referred to the Journal story, confirming the reporting.

The president-elect's plan on trade could be evolving from what he touted on the campaign trail. His camp has been discussing a schedule of graduated tariffs increasing by about 2% to 5% a month on trading partners, Bloomberg News reported last week.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Trump once made universal tariffs a core tenet of his economic campaign pitch, floating a 20% levy on all imports from all countries with a specifically harsh 60% rate for Chinese goods.

Many economists feared that such protectionist trade policy could make production of goods more expensive and raise consumer prices, just as the world recovers from pandemic-era inflation spikes.

— Click here to read the original story from the Wall Street Journal.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us