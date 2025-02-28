Money Report

Trump, Vance and Zelenskyy clash at White House Ukraine meeting

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as U.S. Vice President JD Vance reacts at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., Feb. 28, 2025. 
Brian Snyder | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance argued with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a tense exchange over Kyiv's war with invading Russian forces.

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance argued with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday in a tense exchange in the Oval Office over Kyiv's war with invading Russian forces.

Vance accused Zelenskyy, who had traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with Trump and sign a deal on rare minerals that has become a crucial part of the U.S. continuing its support of Ukraine, of being disrespectful.

Trump at one point told Zelenskyy, "You're gambling with World War III."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Copyright CNBC

