news

Trump, Vance official portraits released

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Official portraits of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice-President-elect J.D. Vance
  • President-elect Donald Trump's transition team shared official portraits of Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance before their inauguration.
  • Both of the brightly lit portraits capture the Republicans wearing blue suits over white collared shirts and blue ties, with Trump sporting an American flag pin on his lapel.
  • Trump's expression and head angle closely mirror the stone-faced expression he wore when his mugshot was taken in the Fulton County Jail.

President-elect Donald Trump's transition team shared official portraits of Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance days before their inauguration.

Both of the brightly lit portraits capture the Republicans wearing blue suits over white collared shirts and blue ties, with Trump sporting an American flag pin on his lapel.

Trump's photo closely mirrors his stone-faced expression from his 2023 mugshot, when he was booked at the Fulton County Jail after being charged with crimes related to trying to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden in Georgia's 2020 election.

In Vance's photo, the former U.S. senator from Ohio is smiling with a closed mouth, and folding his arms over his chest.

Trump's chief photographer, Daniel Torok, first revealed the photos Wednesday on social media.

See the full portraits of Trump and Vance below.

President Donald Trump 2025 Official Presidential Portrait
President Donald Trump 2025 Official Presidential Portrait
Official Vice-Presidential portrait of J.D. Vance.
Official Vice-Presidential portrait of J.D. Vance.

Here is a side-by-side comparison of Trump's official president-elect portrait from December 2016, and the new second-term portrait.

Official Presidential portraits of President Donald Trump in 2017 (L) and 2025 (R)
Official Presidential portraits of President Donald Trump in 2017 (L) and 2025 (R)

Nine months into his first term, Trump's White House released official portraits of him and then-Vice President Mike Pence. That photo, shared on Halloween of 2017, shows Trump smiling broadly.

President Donald Trump's official Presidential portrait in 2017.
Library of Congress
President Donald Trump's official Presidential portrait in 2017.

