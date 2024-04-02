TSMC evacuates some factory lines after Taiwan's strongest earthquake in 25 years

Taiwan was rocked by a massive earthquake that collapsed buildings and prompted tsunami advisories from Japan and the Philippines.

"To ensure the safety of personnel, some fabs were evacuated according to company procedure," a TSMC spokesperson said in a statement.

Flights schedules were disrupted in Japan, with some Japan Airlines flights canceled following the earthquake in Taiwan.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co evacuated some production lines after a major earthquake hit Taiwan early Wednesday.

The island was rocked by a massive earthquake that collapsed buildings and prompted tsunami advisories from Japan and the Philippines.

A TSMC spokesperson said safety systems were operating normally.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"To ensure the safety of personnel, some fabs were evacuated according to company procedure," the person said in a statement, adding that the company was confirming the details of the impact.

Shares of TSMC fell 1.5% in early trading.

The earthquake registered a magnitude of 7.4 in Hualien County, the island's biggest quake since 1999, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Tremors were felt in the capital city of Taipei.

Reuters reported, citing Taiwan's fire department, that at least one person has died and more than 50 were injured.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued tsunami advisories for some of the country's southern islands and regions, but later removed those designations. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology also raised a tsunami warning in the country following the Taiwan quake.

Flights schedules were disrupted in Japan, with some Japan Airlines flights canceled following the earthquake in Taiwan.