Tupperware shares surge after company replaces CEO, shuffles board

Tupperware appointed Laurie Ann Goldman as its new CEO.

Shares of Tupperware surged following the announcement.

The iconic container maker is attempting to turn around its struggling business.

Tupperware on Tuesday appointed Laurie Ann Goldman as its new CEO and shook up its board as the iconic brand tries to overcome its recent struggles.

Shares of Tupperware surged 8% on Tuesday following the announcement. However, the stock is down more than 40% so far this year, and its market cap is just about $107 million. Shares are trading at about $2.30.

The company warned investors earlier this year about its ability to survive as a going concern. It has delayed its financial reporting several times this year amid ongoing financial struggles. In an August securities filing, the company said it identified "multiple prior period misstatements and material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Goldman's predecessor, Miguel Fernandez, worked just three years as the company's CEO. The container maker also appointed three new members to its board, with Fernandez departing the board, the company said in a statement.

Goldman had previously served as CEO of Avon North America and Spanx.

"Now is the right time to bring in new leadership, and Laurie Ann is exceptionally well-suited to advance our long-term strategy and accelerate growth," said Susan Cameron, Tupperware's chair.



Don't miss these CNBC PRO stories: