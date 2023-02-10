TV Prices Sink Ahead of the Super Bowl — Here Are the Best Deals

Prices on new TVs have fallen roughly 40% over the past five years.

If you are thinking of upgrading ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, here are some of the best deals right now.

Nearly 200 million people will watch the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12, which might be a good motivation to buy a brand-new television.

While you might not see as many deals now as there are on Black Friday, prices, in general, have been steadily falling, thanks to the continued introduction of better technology and other new features.

Now, retailers like Target and Best Buy are trying to clear out last year's models in order to make room for this year's, so they are lowering prices even more, according to Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.

For example, Best Buy has this TCL 58-inch TV currently marked down to $290, even less than the price in November, Ramhold said.

Among her other top picks are a 75-inch LG 4K smart TV with built-in Alexa and Google voice assistants for $749 at Walmart and a 55-inch Sony 4K smart TV for $480 or 60-inch Samsung 4K smart TV for just $450, both at Best Buy.

Even if some discounts aren't as steep, the televisions may be better quality compared to some "no-name" brands advertised on Black Friday, which often are not the best of the best, according to Andrea Woroch, a consumer savings expert.

"We see deals on more brand names rather than those generic TVs and the deals are primarily on those larger screens," she said, such as an 85-inch Samsung 4K smart TV for $300 off at Sam's Club.

Woroch recommends shopping for "open box" or certified refurbished sets for further discounts and searching for coupon codes or cash back on sites like CouponCabin.

Overall, average TV prices fell by more than 14% in December compared with a year earlier and are down roughly 40% over five years, according to the most recent inflation report.

By comparison, the consumer price index, which measures the cost of a broad basket of goods and services, is up 6.5% from a year ago, highlighting the persistent rising cost of most other goods in general.

So while TVs may be cheaper, Super Bowl snacks are another story altogether.

