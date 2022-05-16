Money Report

Twitter Stock Has Lost All of Its Gains Since Elon Musk Disclosed His Stake

By Annie Palmer, CNBC

Pavlo Gonchar | Lightrocket | Getty Images
  • Shares of Twitter have given up all of their gains since Elon Musk disclosed his 9% stake in the company last month.
  • Musk tweeted on Friday that the deal is on hold until he finds out more details on how many fake accounts are on the platform.
  • Musk would be on the hook for a $1 billion breakup fee if he abandons the deal.

Twitter shares have given up all of their gains since Elon Musk disclosed last month that he'd bought a 9% stake in the company.

The stock tumbled 6% on Monday to $38.25, falling below the $39.31 closing price on April 1, the last trading session before Musk revealed his minority ownership in Twitter. Investors have been dumping the stock on concern that Musk is going to abandon his agreement in late April to purchase Twitter for $44 billion, or $54.20 a share.

While the stock as already on the decline early last week, the selloff accelerated after Musk tweeted on Friday that the deal is on hold until he finds out more details about fake accounts and how widespread they are on the platform. He later wrote that he's "still committed to acquisition," which prompted Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor to respond, "We are too."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, raised further alarm as he continued to tweet over the weekend about problems with Twitter's algorithm and other "potential bugs in the code."

On Thursday, Twitter announced it was freezing hiring, rescinding offers and cutting costs. Two executives also left the company, including head of consumer product Kayvon Beykpour, who said CEO Parag Agarwal asked him to leave.

Agrawal said Friday that he still expects the sale to Musk to go through, but that he's prepared to continue "leading and operating Twitter" in case it doesn't.

With the continued slide in the stock, Twitter is now valued at a little over $29 billion, or roughly $15 billion below Musk's agreed upon purchase price.

WATCH: Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition is still a 'very unpredictable situation,' says former FCC chairman

