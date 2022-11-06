Twitter to Delay Verification Changes Until After Midterm Elections, Report Says

Twitter will wait to introduce changes to its verification process and Twitter Blue subscription service until after the midterm elections, according to a report from The New York Times.

Twitter will wait to introduce changes to its verification process and Twitter Blue subscription service until after the midterm elections, according to a report from The New York Times.

The social media company began rolling out updates to its platform for some users on Saturday in preparation for the launch. The changes outlined in the App Store confirmed that users will be able to purchase Twitter Blue and receive a blue checkmark for $7.99 per month.

Elon Musk, who became the new owner of Twitter on Oct. 28, has laid out a series of ideas for a new user verification process for Twitter, which he acquired for $44 billion.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In an earlier thread of tweets, Musk criticized the current system and said he plans to give "power to the people" by offering verification to anyone on the platform through Twitter Blue for $8 a month.

Those changes were confirmed Saturday in the updated App Store listing.