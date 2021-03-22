U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield Falls Away From 14-Month High on Turkey Tumult

At around 5:50 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at 1.6804%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slipped to 2.3881%.

The 10-year yield topped 1.7% late last week, a 14-month high, while the 30-year yield briefly jumped above 2.5%.

The latest moves come shortly after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan abruptly replaced the country's central bank chief, sending shockwaves throughout the financial markets.

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Monday morning, as a dramatic downturn in the Turkish lira sparked fears of a new currency crisis.

The 10-year yield began the year under 1%.

The sudden departure of Naci Agbal as Turkey's central bank governor early Saturday sent the lira tumbling to lows last seen in November. The U.S. dollar was last seen trading up 10% against the Turkish lira at 7.9317.

The news is expected to have a ripple effect on other emerging markets exposed to the lira.

A host of speakers from the U.S. central bank are expected to comment on the U.S. economic outlook on Monday. Chair Powell will deliver remarks at the Bank of International Settlements Innovation Summit virtual event at 9 a.m. ET.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, Fed Vice Chair Randal Quarles and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman are also expected to participate in separate events throughout the trading session.

On the data front, existing home sales for February will be released at around 10 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury is scheduled to auction $57 billion of 13-week bills and $54 billion of 26-week bills on Monday.

— CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald & Vicky McKeever contributed to this report.