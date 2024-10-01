Crude oil spikes nearly 3% on fears Iran preparing to directly attack Israel

Senior White House and Defense Department officials told NBC News that the U.S. "has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel."

Oil market and geopolitical analysts have repeatedly warned this year that an Israeli incursion into Lebanon could be the tripwire that leads to a regional war with Iran.

U.S. crude oil prices rose nearly 3% on Tuesday, as the U.S. warned of a possible imminent attack by Iran against Israel.

"We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack. A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran," a senior White House official told NBC.

Here are Tuesday's energy prices at 9:54 am ET:

West Texas Intermediate November contract: $70.22 per barrel, up $2.01, or 2.95%.

Brent December contract: $73.65 per barrel, up $1.95, or 2.72%.

Tensions in the Middle East have dramatically escalated over the past week, as Israel has pounded the Iran-backed militia Hezbollah with airstrikes, killing the group's leader Hassan Nasrallah. The Netanyahu government dispatched ground forces into southern Lebanon on Tuesday.

