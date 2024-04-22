Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

U.S. crude oil hovers near $83 after Iran says it will not escalate conflict with Israel

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

Raheb Homavandi | Reuters
  • Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told NBC News the Islamic Republic does not plan to respond to Israel's retaliatory strike launched Friday.
  • U.S. crude oil and Brent fell 3% last week. The two benchmarks are up about 16% and 12% this year, respectively.

Crude oil futures edged lower on Monday after Iran said it will not escalate the conflict with Israel.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for May lost 46 cents to $82.68 a barrel, while June Brent futures fell 89 cents to $86.40 a barrel. U.S. crude oil and Brent fell 3% last week. The two benchmarks are up about 16% and 12% this year, respectively.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told NBC News the Islamic Republic does not plan to respond to Israel's retaliatory strike launched Friday.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"As long as there is no new adventurism by Israel against our interests, then we are not going to have any new reactions," Amirabdollahian said.

Traders have dismissed fears that tit-for-tat strikes between Iran and Israel will escalate into a war, with the market focus likely to shift back to supply and demand fundamentals this week.

Money Report

news 17 mins ago

Informatica says it's not for sale, following Salesforce's reported interest in $10 billion deal

news 37 mins ago

Express files for bankruptcy, plans to close nearly 100 stores as investor group looks to save the brand

"The market reaction to the rise of geopolitical temperature in the region was yet another example that it is only reasonable to expect a protracted oil price rally in case of blocking the Strait of Hormuz or if Saudi Arabia is directly drawn into the conflict," Tamas Varga, analyst with oil broker PVM, told clients Monday.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us