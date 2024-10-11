Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

U.S. crude oil on pace to eke out second weekly gain on Middle East war risk

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

A general view of Isfahan Refinery, one of the largest refineries in Iran and is considered as the first refinery in the country in terms of diversity of petroleum products in Isfahan, Iran on November 08, 2023.
Anadolu | Anadolu | Getty Images
  • Oil prices have gained more than 10% through Thursday's close since Iran hit Israel with ballistic missiles last week.
  • The rally has eased, however, amid uncertainty over how Israel will respond.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

U.S. crude oil on Friday was on pace to eke out its second weekly gain in a row as Israel prepares to retaliate against Iran.

The U.S. benchmark has gained 1% this week, while global benchmark Brent is ahead 0.8%. Oil prices have gained more than 10% through Thursday's close since Iran hit Israel with ballistic missiles last week.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

"Nevertheless, sustaining bullish price momentum in oil has proven to be a high maintenance task: without additional catalysts, the 'war' and 'stimulus' premiums have shown easy susceptibility to fading," Natasha Kaneva, head of global commodity strategy at JP Morgan, told clients in a Friday note.

Here are Friday's energy prices:

  • West Texas Intermediate November contract: $75.21 per barrel, down 64 cents, or 0.84%. Year to date, U.S. crude oil has gained nearly 5%.
  • Brent December contract: $78.77 per barrel, down 63 cents, or 0.79%. Year to date, the global benchmark has increased about 2%.
  • RBOB Gasoline November contract:  $2.1414 per gallon, down 0.44%. Year to date, gasoline is ahead 1.7%.
  • Natural Gas November contract: $2.685 per gallon, up 0.37%. Year to date, gas has risen about 6%.

Israel's security cabinet met Thursday to discuss the country's response to Iran's attack, according to media reports. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone on Wednesday.

Money Report

news 29 mins ago

Cerebras IPO has ‘too much hair' as AI chipmaker tries to sell Wall Street on Nvidia alternative

news 55 mins ago

Wholesale prices were flat in September, below expectations

Traders have worried that Israel will hit Iran's oil industry, potentially triggering a cycle of escalation that causes a significant disruption of supplies in the Middle East. Biden has discouraged Israel from targeting Iran's oilfields. The Arab Gulf states have also reportedly lobbied the White House to pressure Israel to refrain from hitting Iranian energy infrastructure.

"We expect that the White House is potentially encouraging Israel to target refineries instead of oil export facilities, arguing that the economic impact would be more directly felt by Iran," Helima Croft, head of global commodities strategy at RBC Capital Markets told clients in a Thursday note.

Croft warned, however, that the U.S. influence may have waned since April, when Israel's response to Iran's first missile and drone attack was relatively muted.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us