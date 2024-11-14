Money Report

U.S. crude oil rises, trades around $69 per barrel

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

A pump jack operates in an oil field in Midland, Texas U.S. August 22, 2018. Picture taken August 22, 2018.
Nick Oxford | Reuters
  • Crude supplies are expected to outstrip supply by more than 1 million barrels per day next year led by robust growth in the U.S., according to the International Energy Agency.

Crude oil futures rose slightly on Thursday, with the U.S. benchmark trading around $69 per barrel, though the market outlook remains bearish.

Global crude supplies are expected to outstrip demand by more than 1 million barrels per day next year led by robust growth in the U.S., according to the International Energy Agency's monthly market report.

Here are today's energy prices by 8:07 a.m. ET:

  • West Texas Intermediate December contract: $68.92 per barrel, up 49 cents, or 0.7%. Year to date, U.S. crude oil is down more than 3%.
  • Brent January contract: $72.78 per barrel, up 50 cents, or 0.7%. Year to date, the global benchmark is down more than 5%.
  • RBOB Gasoline December contract:  $1.9711 per gallon, up 0.3%. Year to date, gasoline has fallen nearly 6%.
  • Natural Gas December contract: $2.966 per thousand cubic feet, down 0.6%. Year to date, gas has gained nearly 18%.

UBS slashed its price forecast for global benchmark Brent to $80 per barrel from $87 previously on weakening demand in China, the world's largest crude importer.

OPEC on Tuesday cut its demand growth forecast for the fourth month in a row earlier this week.

U.S. crude oil has shed about 4% and Brent is down 3.5% since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential as the dollar has surged. A stronger U.S. dollar can depress oil demand among buyers that hold other currencies.

