U.S. isn't at war with Iran, ‘we're at war with Iran's nuclear program,' Vance says

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran reserves all options to defend itself following the attacks.

Vance said that he feels "very confident that we've substantially delayed" Iran's development of a nuclear weapon.

Vice President JD Vance said Sunday that the United States is not at war with Iran, but with "Iran's nuclear program," hours after the United States' late-night strikes on three of the country's nuclear sites.

Vance's remarks come soon after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Iran's "nuclear ambitions have been obliterated," following the Trump administration's strikes on facilities at Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan.

Vance, speaking on NBC News' "Meet the Press," said the U.S. is "not at war with Iran."

"We're at war with Iran's nuclear program," he continued.

When asked by NBC News' Kristen Welker how the U.S. would respond to retaliation by Iran, Vance reiterated: "We do not want war with Iran, we actually want peace, but we want peace in the context of them not having a nuclear weapons program, and that's exactly what the president accomplished last night."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that Iran reserves all options to defend itself following the U.S. attacks.

The vice president did not say whether the three nuclear sites hit by the U.S. have any remaining capacity.

"I'm not going to get into sensitive intelligence about what we've seen on the ground there in Iran, but we've seen a lot, and I feel very confident that we've substantially delayed their development of a nuclear weapon, and that was the goal of this attack," Vance said.

