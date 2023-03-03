U.S. Says Russia Must Be Punished for War; Wagner Leader Claims Bakhmut ‘Practically Surrounded'

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Ministers of the Group of 20 nations continue to discuss the war in Ukraine, with Western countries and their allies issuing condemnations of Russia and urging other countries to follow suit.

India is one of the key allies of the U.S. that has consistently refrained from outright condemning Russia, but joined the U.S., Australia and Japan in calling Russia President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats unacceptable. A senior Russian diplomat at the United Nations warned that increasing Western support for Ukraine could result in an open clash between nuclear powers.

Meanwhile, military strategists are increasingly doubtful of Ukrainian success in the bloody fight for the eastern city of Bakhmut, which is now completely destroyed. Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin claim Russian forces have "practically surrounded" Bakhmut.

Russia to take preventive measures after alleged Bryansk attack

Russia will take steps to prevent further offensives in the border area of Bryansk, a day after accusing Ukraine-backed saboteurs of a "terrorist attack" in the region.

The incursion will be investigated and "measures will be taken to prevent this in the future," Kremlin spokersperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to a Google translation of comments carried by Russian state news agency Tass on Telegram.

Ukraine has distanced itself from the alleged incident, with Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, calling it a "classic deliberate provocation," while Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Directorate spokesperson Andriy Yusov said Russian opponents of the Moscow administration had authored the attack.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Wagner leader claims Russian forces have 'practically surrounded' Bakhmut

Russian forces have practically surrounded the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, according to Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russian paramilitary group Wagner.

"The divisions of the Wagner PMC practically surrounded Bakhmut, there was only one road left," Prigozhin said in a Telegram video, according to a Google translation of a report from Russian state news agency Tass. Reuters geolocated Prigozhin's footage to the village of Paraskoviika, 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) north of the center of Bakhmut.

Wagner forces have led Russia's offensive in eastern Ukraine for months. Russia, which regards Bakhmut as a strategic key point to cut Ukrainian supply lines in Donetsk, has previously claimed that it had nearly encircled the city.

Ukrainian member of parliament Serhiy Rakhmanin said Wednesday that: "I believe that sooner or later, we will probably have to leave Bakhmut. There is no sense in holding it at any cost."

— Ruxandra Iordache

There's a 'big divide' on Ukraine at the G-20, EU's Borrell says

There was a "big divide" in opinions about the Ukraine war at the G-20 foreign affairs meeting, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said Friday.

He also stressed that the West needs to be "vigilant" on China's support for Russia.

"There is a big divide, and Russia will continue the war," he told CNBC's Tanvir Gill in India.

"China has always told us that they are not providing arms to Russia, and they do not plan to do it, very much explicitly," he added. "But, certainly we have to remain vigilant."

— Katrina Bishop and Silvia Amaro

Quad members call Putin's nuclear threats unacceptable

Gavriil Grigorov | Sputnik | Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats are not acceptable, foreign ministers of the "Quad" group — the U.S., Japan, Australia and India — said in a joint statement on Friday during the Group of 20 meeting of ministers in India.

"We continued to discuss our responses to the conflict in Ukraine and the immense human suffering it is causing, and concurred that the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible," the statement said.

The statement was a rare point of consensus between the U.S. and India on the Ukraine war. India's government has so far refused to outright condemn Russia for the war. Moscow is a longtime ally and important trade partner to India.

— Natasha Turak

Russia cannot be allowed impunity for the war, Blinken says

Olivier Douliery | Afp | Getty Images

Russia has to be punished for its war in Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after a meeting in New Delhi with foreign ministers of the "Quad" group, whose members are the United States, India, Japan and Australia.

"If we allow with impunity Russia to do what it's doing in Ukraine, then that's a message to would-be aggressors everywhere that they may be able to get away with it too," Blinken said, speaking to a forum.

The meeting with Quad members came during the Group of 20 meeting in India of the world's top 20 economies, where the war in Ukraine dominated discussions. Western officials urged other countries present to keep pressuring Russia, but a joint communique from the meeting condemning Russia's war could not be agreed because of opposition from Moscow and Beijing. The Kremlin still calls the war its "special military operation."

— Natasha Turak

Russian envoy says nuclear powers may clash over Ukraine

A senior Russian diplomat warned that increasing Western support for Ukraine could trigger an open conflict between nuclear powers.

Speaking at the U.N. conference on disarmament, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov denounced the U.S. and its allies for openly declaring the goal of defeating Russia in a "hybrid" war, arguing that it violates their obligations under international agreements and is fraught with the war in Ukraine spilling out of control.

Ryabkov warned that "the U.S. and NATO policy of fueling the conflict in Ukraine" and their "increasing involvement in the military confrontation is fraught with a direct military clash of nuclear powers with catastrophic consequences."

He emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin's move to suspend the 2010 New START treaty, the last remaining nuclear arms pact with the U.S. came in response to the U.S. and NATO action on Ukraine.

— Associated Press

China has not yet provided Russia with weapons for the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine, White House says

Win Mcnamee | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The White House said it has not yet seen China supply Russia with weapons for the war in Ukraine.

"We haven't seen the Chinese make a decision to move in that direction," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said when asked about any potential weapons transfers.

"Ultimately it's their choice to make," Kirby added, declining to elaborate on potential U.S. retaliatory actions.

— Amanda Macias

