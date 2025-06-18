U.S. Steel ceases trading on the NYSE as Japan's Nippon finalizes takeover

U.S. Steel shares stopped trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday after Japan's Nippon Steel completed its acquisition of the iconic American industrial name.

President Donald Trump has insisted for weeks that the companies would form a "partnership" in which U.S. Steel would remain American owned.

But the New York Stock Exchange notified the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday that U.S. Steel's shares would be removed from listing, after the company became a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Steel North America.

