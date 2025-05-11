Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

U.S. trade talks with China were ‘productive,' Bessent says

By Erin Doherty, CNBC

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testifies before a House Financial Services Committee hearing entitled “The Annual Testimony of the Secretary of the Treasury on the State of the International Financial System,” on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 7, 2025.
Nathan Howard | Reuters
  • Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday that U.S.-China trade talks over the weekend were "productive."
  • He said he would give more details in a complete briefing on Monday morning.
  • Bessent added that President Trump is "fully informed" about the discussions.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday that trade talks with China officials over the weekend were "productive."

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

He said the talks yielded "a great deal" of productivity and that he would give more details in a complete briefing on Monday morning.

Bessent also said from Switzerland that he and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer both spoke to President Donald Trump on Saturday evening and "he is fully informed" about the discussions.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Bessent also said that he and Greer met with the vice premier of China, in addition to two vice ministers, who the treasury secretary called "integrally involved" in discussions.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us