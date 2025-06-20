U.S. Treasury yields little changed as Trump considers strike on Iran

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Friday morning, as markets continued to monitor the conflict between Israel and Iran in which President Donald Trump is considering ordering direct U.S. intervention.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was last seen trading marginally higher, with yields on Treasurys across the board seeing little movement by 4:30 a.m. ET.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.

As Israel and Iran continued trading fire on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt read a statement from Trump at a news briefing.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks," the message from the president said.

That came a day after Trump said he had issued Tehran with an "ultimate ultimatum," telling reporters at the White House that he "may do it, may not do it," with regard to ordering a U.S. strike on Iran.

Later on Friday, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia will publish its June Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey.