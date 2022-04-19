Uber Drops Mask Requirements for Drivers, Passengers

Uber dropped mask requirements for drivers and passengers.

The change comes after a federal judge in Florida ruled on Monday that the CDC overstepped its authority to require masks on planes and other public transportation.

The CDC still recommends masks for public transportation with concern over Omicron subvariant BA.2.

Uber said Tuesday that riders and drivers are no longer required to wear masks.

"As of April 19, 2022, riders and drivers are not required to wear masks when using Uber," the company said in updated safety guidance on its website. "However, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area."

The change comes after a federal judge in Florida ruled on Monday that the CDC overstepped its authority to require masks on planes and other public transportation. The Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce masks on public transportation and airlines like United, Delta and Alaska have said masks are no longer required. Amtrak also made masks optional.

Uber also says that some people feel safer wearing a mask "because of personal or family health situations" so drivers and riders should respect one another's preferences.

Uber's mask requirement had been in place since early in the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends masks on public transportation. Prior to the judge's ruling, the CDC had extended the federal requirements for masks on public transportation until May 3 citing rising cases of the BA.2 Omicron subvariant.

Lyft was not immediately available to comment if its policy had also changed.