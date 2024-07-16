Uber now shows average wait time and cost for rides in thousands of cities

Uber said that it will start rolling out the tool on Tuesday, and it will become available for all customers within the coming days.

Uber on Tuesday announced it's rolling out a new feature that lets users see average wait times and costs for rides in more than 10,000 cities.

The feature, which aims to make planning summer travel easier, comes as record numbers of travelers are passing through U.S. airports.

The average wait times and prices are based on recent historical aggregated data of Uber trips, both on-demand and reserved, within that city, according to Uber. Customers can see the price for a specific route at the date and time that they look, but cannot currently adjust the settings to check wait and cost for different times of the day.

Users can access the tool by opening the app and tapping "Where to?" and selecting "search in a different city." Riders can also make reservations for upcoming trips, Uber said.

While some users will see the latest update beginning Tuesday, Uber said the tool will become available for all customers in the coming days.