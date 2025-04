The U.K. economy grew by 0.5% month-on-month in February, official data showed on Friday.

Analysts had been expecting a monthly increase of 0.1%, according to LSEG data.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In January, the U.K. economy unexpectedly shrank by 0.1% on a monthly basis.

This breaking news story is being updated.