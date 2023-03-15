UK Government to Announce Spending, Tax Plans as Strike Action Disrupts Schools and Travel

U.K. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt will deliver the government's Spring Budget at 12:30 p.m. London time on Wednesday.

In his Autumn Statement in November, Hunt delivered a £55 billion ($66 billion) package of tax rises and spending cuts in a bid to plug a substantial hole in the country's public finances and restore its fiscal credibility after a tumultuous year for the British economy.

An unexpectedly significant improvement in the country's fiscal position and falling wholesale natural gas prices have since propelled the government to a surprise budget surplus, while public sector borrowing has undershot expectations so far in 2023.

As such, economists expect Hunt to deploy some modest fiscal support aimed at the country's cost-of-living crisis and creaking public services, blighted in recent months by widespread industrial action.

Schools and travel will be heavily disrupted on Wednesday as teachers and rail workers go on strike, while civil servants and junior doctors are also walking out.

Calls from some lawmakers within the ruling Conservative Party for radical action to reduce the country's tax burden, which sits at a 70-year high, are unlikely to be heeded in Hunt's first Spring Budget as he looks to further shore up the government's fiscal position.

Hunt is also expected to unveil measures to tackle high levels of economic activity in the U.K., which is still the only country in the G-7 to have recovered its lost output during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Various British news organizations reported Tuesday that the chancellor will announce 12 new low-tax "investment zones" dotted throughout the U.K., a scaled back version of a project introduced by former Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Energy bill support to be extended by three months

The government announced on Wednesday morning that its energy bill support program, which seeks to cap energy bills for the average household at £2,500 per year, will run for another three months.

New - the Energy Price Guarantee will remain at £2,500 a year for a typical household until the end of June.



With energy bills set to fall from July, this change will bridge the gap, easing the pressure on families. pic.twitter.com/QjqEGciM9C — HM Treasury (@hmtreasury) March 15, 2023

The Treasury said energy prices were 50% lower than forecast in October, but remain high. The government hopes the extension will "bridge the gap" to a reduction in prices expected from the end of June.

"High energy bills are one of the biggest worries for families, which is why we're maintaining the Energy Price Guarantee at its current level," Hunt said in a statement.

"With energy bills set to fall from July onwards, this temporary change will bridge the gap and ease the pressure on families, while also helping to lower inflation too."

The total cost of extending the Energy Price Guarantee at its current level will be £4 billion, the Treasury said. The EPG cap will rise from £2,500 to £3,000 from July until the end of March 2024.

- Elliot Smith

A Budget fraught with unrest as public sector workers strike en masse

Kirsty O'connor - Pa Images | Pa Images | Getty Images

With the cost-of-living crisis still very much in full swing and public sector wages failing to keep pace with inflation, strikes have become a regular fixture in the U.K. during a "winter of discontent."

As Hunt takes to the dispatch box in the House of Commons on Wednesday, thousands of teachers, junior doctors, civil servants and rail workers will be forming picket lines and protests.

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) begin a two-day strike in England on Wednesday, affecting schools and colleges.

Junior doctors who are members of the British Medical Association and the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association are walking out over pay and conditions. This follows industrial action by nurses throughout the winter.

Up to 150,000 civil servants across more than 100 government agencies and departments, members of the Prospect and Public and Commercial Services unions, will walk out Wednesday amid disputes with the government over wages, pensions, redundancy terms and job security.

London's underground system will be severely disrupted on Wednesday as members of the RMT and ASLEF unions strike over job cuts, conditions and pensions.

- Elliot Smith

The UK economy in numbers

The U.K. economy flatlined in the final quarter of 2022 to narrowly avoid entering a technical recession, though suffered a sharp slump in December.

The latest data showed the economy grew by an annual 0.3% in January, exceeding expectations.

Alongside Hunt's Autumn statement, the independent Office for Budget Responsibility predicted that British households would experience their sharpest fall in living standards on record amid persistently high food and energy costs and tightening financial conditions.

The OBR also projected a five-quarter recession that would see GDP contract by 1.4% in 2023.

Deutsche Bank suggested in a note last week that this will likely be revised up to just a 0.5% contraction, in line with the Bank of England's forecast for a shallower downturn.

The U.K. annual consumer price index (CPI) inflation rate dropped to 10.1% in January from 10.5% in December, having consistently fallen since hitting a 41-year high of 11.1% in October 2022.

The Bank of England in February hiked its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 4%, but the future pace of monetary policy tightening remains unclear as policymakers try to wrestle inflation down toward the Bank's 2% target.

The Monetary Policy Committee will be assessing Tuesday's tight labor market data and next Wednesday's CPI print ahead of its rate decision on March 22.

- Elliot Smith

BNP Paribas: Fiscal credibility 'easily lost, hard to regain'

BNP Paribas Chief European Economist Paul Hollingsworth noted that the Conservative government's fiscal credibility was "easily lost, hard to regain," after 2022 became a rollercoaster for economic policy under four finance ministers in just 12 months.

Hunt set a target of putting the public sector debt-to-GDP ratio on a downward trajectory and getting public sector net borrowing down below 3% by 2027/28.

However, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party currently trails the main opposition Labour party by more than 20 points in most national opinion polling, with the next general election slated for 2024.

"The improved macroeconomic backdrop and better-than-expected performance in public finances have presented UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt with a GBP25-30bn windfall," Hollingsworth said.

"Our central case is that he will only give away around half of this, and bank the rest for some likely re-election giveaways."