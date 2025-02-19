Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

UK inflation leaps to higher-than-expected 3% in January

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

Pedestrians walk through the festively decorated Burlington Arcade luxury shopping arcade in London, UK, on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Inflation in UK shops has fallen to a 17-month low as retailers fight to attract shoppers ahead of the crucial holiday period. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Annual U.K. inflation rose to 3% in January, coming in above analyst expectations, according to data released by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a January reading of 2.8%.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Britain's consumer price index (CPI) fell to a lower-than-expected 2.5% in December, with core price growth also slowing further.

The U.K.'s inflation rate had hit a more than three-year low of 1.7% in September, but monthly prices have picked up since on the back of higher fuel costs and of services fees rising faster than the price of goods.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Earlier in February, sluggish growth and a recent drop in inflation prompted the Bank of England to make its first interest rate cut of the year, bringing its benchmark rate down to 4.5%.

The central bank signaled further rate trims were coming but noted that higher global energy costs and regulated price changes are expected to push up headline inflation to 3.7% in the third quarter of 2025, "even as underlying domestic inflationary pressures are expected to wane further." The BOE expects the inflation rate to fall back to the 2% target by 2027.

Along with listing its price growth outlook, the central bank also halved the U.K.'s economic growth forecast from 1.5% to 0.75% this year.

Money Report

news 47 mins ago

The key to a smartphone free childhood is enforcing 4 ‘simple' rules, says NYU professor

news 52 mins ago

Singapore likely to see ‘limited' direct impact from U.S. tariffs: deputy prime minister

This breaking news story is being updated.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us