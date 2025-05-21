Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

UK inflation surges to hotter-than-expected 3.5% in April

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

A customer looks at goods on a shelf in a supermarket on January 15, 2025 in London, England.
Dan Kitwood | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • The U.K.'s annual inflation rate hit 3.5% in April, coming in above analyst expectations.
  • Economists expected CPI would reach 3.3% in the year to April.

The U.K.'s annual inflation rate hit 3.5% in April, coming in above analyst expectations, according to data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Economists polled by Reuters had anticipated the consumer price index would reach 3.3% in the twelve months to April.

The latest data release comes against a recent trend of cooling inflation, with the rate of price rises slowing to 2.8% in February and 2.6% in March.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Core inflation, which excludes more volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, rose by 3.8% in the year to April, up from 3.4% in the twelve months to March.

This is a breaking news story, please check for further updates

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us