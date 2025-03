Ukraine agrees to U.S.-led ceasefire plan if Russia accepts

Ukraine has agreed to an immediate 30-day ceasefire negotiated by the United States if Russia accepts the plan.

And both U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to conclude "as soon as possible a comprehensive agreement for developing Ukraine's critical mineral resources," according to a joint statement by the two nations' governments.

The agreement came after more than seven hours of negotiations on Tuesday in Jedda between high-level American and Ukrainian delegations.

Ukranian Presidency | Anadolu | Getty Images

"Today, we made an offer that the Ukrainians have accepted, which is to enter into a ceasefire and into immediate negotiations to end this conflict in a way that's enduring and sustainable and accounts for their interests, their security, their ability to prosper as a nation," Rubio said.

"And hopefully we'll take this offer now to the Russians, and we hope that they'll say yes, that they'll say yes to peace," Rubio said. "The ball is now in their court."

In a joint statement, the U.S. and Ukrainian delegations said the interim, month-long ceasefire "can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties.

"The United States will communicate to Russia that Russian reciprocity is the key to achieving peace," the statement said.

The two delegations "also discussed the importance of humanitarian relief efforts as part of the peace process, particularly during the above-mentioned ceasefire, including the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilian detainees, and the return of forcibly transferred Ukrainian children," the statement said.

