Ukraine Can Win This War, NATO Chief Says; Finland and Sweden Move to Join Military Alliance

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Ukrainian forces say they have pushed back the Russian military in the region around Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine, and near the border with Russia, continuing a counteroffensive that has prompted Russian troops to withdraw from around Ukraine's second-largest city.

NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday that "Ukraine can win this war" following an informal meeting of the group. His comments came after Finland announced it would apply to join the military alliance in what marks a historic move for the traditionally neutral Nordic country.

Joining the military alliance will "maximize" Finland's security after Russia's unprecedented invasion of Ukraine in February, President Sauli Niinisto said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sweden is expected to follow suit with both applications likely to enflame tensions between NATO and Russia further. Moscow warned last week of "retaliatory steps" if Finland joined the alliance.

Ukraine says it's counterattacking in the east, pushing Russian forces back

Ukrainian forces say they have pushed back the Russian military in the region around Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine, and near the border with Russia.

"The 227th Battalion of the 127th Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of Kharkiv city pushed back the Russians and reached a section of the state border," the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine posted on Facebook on Monday morning.

Ukrainian forces have been carrying out a successful counter-offensive north of Kharkiv toward the border with Russia over the last week, while heavy fighting also continues in the eastern Donbas region.

Ukrainian air defense forces and anti-aircraft missile forces said on Facebook Sunday they had downed 11 enemy targets over the past 24 hours, including two helicopters, seven drones and two cruise missiles.

On Sunday, Ukraine's military said it is preparing for more Russian attacks around Izyum, a city to the south of Kharkiv that's become a focus of fighting in recent days.

Moscow's forces have been trying to fight their way south from Izium as part of a pincer movement aimed at outflanking Ukrainian forces dug in to defend the eastern frontline, Reuters reported.

— Holly Ellyatt

Ukraine can win this war, NATO chief says

Ukraine can win the war against Russia, NATO's secretary general said on Sunday, adding that Russia's invasion is "not going as Moscow had planned."

Speaking virtually after an informal NATO meeting in Berlin, Jens Stoltenberg said "Ukraine can win this war."

"Russia's war in Ukraine is not going as Moscow had planned," he said at a press conference. "They failed to take Kyiv. They are pulling back from around Kharkiv. Their major offensive in Donbas has stalled" and "Russia is not achieving its strategic objectives," he added.

— Holly Ellyatt

McConnell expects Wednesday Senate vote for $40 billion Ukraine aid

Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said he expected the Senate to vote on $40 billion in proposed aid to Ukraine on Wednesday after holding a related procedural vote on Monday.

"We expect to invoke cloture - hopefully by a significant margin - on the motion to proceed on Monday, which would set us up to approve the supplemental on Wednesday," McConnell told reporters on a conference call from Stockholm after visiting the Ukrainian capital on Saturday. He was referring to a procedural "cloture" vote that caps further debate on a matter to 30 hours.

— Reuters

Sweden's ruling party backs joining NATO

STOCKHOLM — Sweden's ruling Social Democrats said on Sunday they backed the country joining NATO, abandoning decades of opposition in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and creating a large parliament majority in favor of membership.

With neighboring Finland already set to hand in its application, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson is now all but certain to launch a formal application within days.

— Reuters

Ukraine not 'overoptimistic' despite Russian troops pulling back near Kharkiv, official says

Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP | Getty Images

Ukraine's deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, Olga Stefanishyna, said she sees a "cautious amount of great news" in the country's defense against Russia. In particular, she pointed to Russian troops pulling back from around Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, in recent days.

"But we are not overoptimistic in that regard," she said in an interview on ABC's "This Week." "We see that Putin has readjusted his strategy, and the only possible winning scenario for him is a long-lasting war, which is not the case for us and the democratic world. ... The unconditional victory still remains the way forward."

Russia's navy remains in "full preparedness to continue shelling," Stefanishyna said, adding that "the bombarding of the eastern part of Ukraine, which are the major supply chains for the humanitarian and defense assistance, have been attacked over these nights."

— Kevin Stankiewicz

Read CNBC's previous live coverage here:

Finnish president says his country will apply to join NATO; more U.S. weapons 'on the way' to Ukraine