Ukraine Seeks to Root Out Occupiers, Collaborators and Saboteurs in Reclaimed Territory; ‘Hard to Tell' If War Is at a Turning Point, Biden Says

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday evening that "stabilization measures" have been put in place in the liberated towns and villages in northeast Ukraine, where a significant counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces took place in the last week, leading to the recapturing of hundreds of villages in the region.

"Remnants of occupiers and sabotage groups are being detected, collaborators are being detained, and full security is being restored," he said, adding in his nightly address to the nation that border guards had been sent to protect "the state border in the liberated territory."

"It is very important that together with our troops, with our flag, ordinary, normal life enters the de-occupied territory," he said.

With Ukraine making significant progress in repulsing Russian forces from occupied parts of the country, both in Kharkiv and in the south, around Kherson, thoughts have turned to whether this is a definitive moment in the conflict.

U.S. President Joe Biden was asked Tuesday on whether Ukraine has reached a turning point in the war. He replied that "The question is unanswerable. It's hard to tell. It's clear the Ukrainians have made significant progress. But I think it's going to be a long haul."

Ukraine seeks to root out occupiers, collaborators and saboteurs in recaptured territory

Zelenskyy said that, in Balakliya, a town in the northeastern Kharkiv region recaptured by Ukrainian forces last week, the payment of pensions has already resumed.

"All Ukrainian pensioners in the liberated territory will receive payments. Ukraine always fulfills its social obligations to people," he said.

— Holly Ellyatt

'Hard to tell' if Ukraine war is at a turning point, Biden says

Ukrainian officials have asked for more weapons assistance from the West in order to help them maintain their momentum in the war. Russian forces in the northeast of Ukraine have been scattered amid Ukrainian advances, which have seen them reclaim over 300 villages in the Kharkiv region.

— Holly Ellyatt

German Chancellor Scholz tells Putin to end the war in Ukraine during phone call

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin for 90 minutes about the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"Given the seriousness of the military situation and the consequences of the war in Ukraine, the Chancellor urged the Russian President to find a diplomatic solution as soon as possible, based on a ceasefire, a complete withdrawal of Russian troops, and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," wrote German federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit.

Scholz warned that any further Russian annexations "would not go unanswered and would not be recognized under any circumstances."

The two leaders agreed to remain in contact. Scholz spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week.

— Amanda Macias

More than 300 villages in Kharkiv region liberated from Russian occupation, Ukraine says

Ukraine's Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar said that the counter-offensive carried out by Ukrainian troops in Kharkiv over several days resulted in the liberation of more than 300 villages from Russian occupation.

"The operation will continue until the area is wholly liberated," Malyar said during a national telethon update, according to an NBC News translation.

She said that approximately 150,000 people living in a region spanning about 3,800 square kilometers are back under Ukrainian leadership.

— Amanda Macias

White House hints at new security package amid recent gains in Ukraine

The White House said another U.S. security assistance package for Ukraine installment would be announced in the coming days, but declined to elaborate on the details.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the next package would be tailored "in lockstep" with Kyiv's requests and hailed recent Ukrainian advances to seize back territory from Russian forces.

"At least in the Donbas, there is a sense of momentum," Kirby told reporters at the White House.

"Certainly in the north, we have seen Russians retreat from the Kharkiv oblast. They've left fighting positions, they've left supplies and they're calling it a repositioning," Kirby said, adding that Russian forces are still facing a slew of logistical challenges.

"It's still a very large and very powerful military and Mr. Putin still has an awful lot of military capacity left at his disposal, not just to be used in Ukraine but potentially elsewhere," Kirby added.

— Amanda Macias

Blinken says U.S. will continue to send weapons to Kyiv, hails advances made by Ukrainian forces

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hailed Ukraine's lightning advances made over the weekend but cautioned that Russian forces still maintain "very significant forces in Ukraine."

"As we've seen, the brutalization of the country continues by the Russian aggressor and there's, I think, unfortunately, the prospect of this continues to go on, but I think it's encouraging to see the progress that Ukraine has made," Blinken told reporters alongside Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in Mexico City.

Blinken said the U.S. would continue to provide Kyiv with additional military aid packages.

"We will continue to do, what is necessary to support Ukraine to maintain pressure on Russia so that it ends its aggression," Blinken added.

— Amanda Macias

