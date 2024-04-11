Ukraine war live updates: Over 200,000 left without power after latest ‘massive' Russian drone and missile strike on Ukraine

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Early-morning Russian missile and drone attacks on several regions across Ukraine have left thousands of civilians without power and damaged energy infrastructure, officials said Thursday.

More than 200,000 consumers in the Kharkiv region were left without electricity after the latest strikes, Oleksiy Kuleba, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office, said on Telegram.

"This morning, another massive Russian attack on Ukraine's energy sector. The enemy launched dozens of drones and missiles in Kharkiv, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia and Lviv regions," he said on the social media platform.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the strikes, saying they reinforced the need for Kyiv to have more air defense systems, urgently.

Ukraine's national grid operator Ukrenergo said power substations and generating facilities in five regions were damaged in the attacks, Reuters reported.

Latest drone and missile strikes emphasize need for air defenses, Zelenskyy says

Russian drone and missile strikes targeting infrastructure in several regions across Ukraine early Thursday show the need for more air defense systems, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

More than 40 missiles and about 40 attack drones were involved in the latest attacks, Zelenskyy said on Telegram, noting that while some of the rockets and unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down, not all were intercepted.

"Russian terrorists once again targeted critical infrastructure objects. There was another vile missile attack on Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region. Objects in other regions were also targeted: Kyiv, Zaporizhzhya, Odesa, and Lviv," Zelenskyy stated.



"Each of our neighbors in Europe, each of our other partners sees how critical Ukraine's need for air defense is," he said, adding, "Air defense and other defense support are needed, not turning a blind eye and long discussions."

"If Russia is allowed to continue to do this, if Russian missiles and "Shaheds" [Iranian-made drones] will hit not only Ukraine, but also at the determination of its partners, this will be a global license for terror."

Ukraine is growing frustrated at procrastination over additional military aid, with $60 billion of U.S. assistance blocked by Republican lawmakers. In the meantime, Ukraine's military needs are acute, with reported shortages of manpower and critical artillery shells.

Around 200,000 left without power after 'massive' attack on Kharkiv

Thousands of people have been left without power after an early-morning Russian missile and drone attack on the northeastern region of Kharkiv, officials said Thursday.

"This morning, another massive Russian attack on Ukraine's energy sector. The enemy launched dozens of drones and missiles in Kharkiv, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia and Lviv regions. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Oleksiy Kuleba, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office, said on Telegram.

More than 200,000 consumers were affected by the latest strikes in the Kharkiv region, he stated.

"The most difficult situation is in the Kharkiv region. There are more than 10 rocket strikes in the city alone. The terrorist country is trying to destroy Kharkiv's infrastructure and leave the city in darkness. Currently, there are already power outages in the region — more than 200,000 consumers in the Kharkiv region are left without power supply," he said.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said Thursday that Russia had launched "at least 10 blows on the critical infrastructure of the city of Kharkiv and the region."

There was no information on any casualties in the attacks, he said in his post on Telegram, and the authorities were working to fix power outages.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure but has repeatedly targeted power networks in Ukraine, looking to destabilize and disable energy infrastructure.

Zelenskyy says it is still possible for Ukraine to win war 'but shortages do not advance victory'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday called on allied countries to deliver air defense systems and fighter jets to Ukraine in order to help better protect cities amid Russia's onslaught.

Zelenskky said via social media platform X that Ukraine also needs artillery to push back Russian forces on the frontline and called for further pressure to be exerted on the Kremlin to prevent President Vladimir Putin "from building up his military potential."

"This is all entirely realistic," Zelenksyy said, referencing remarks made in his address to the Delphi Economic Forum in Greece.

"And it only depends on our partners' political will. Putin can only use his aggression to make up for the shortage of global solutions. A shortage that has gone on for too long. It is possible to win this war. But shortages do not advance victory," he added.

In pictures: Here are some of the latest images from the Russia-Ukraine war

Photos published via Getty Images over the last 24 hours in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv show a damaged residential building, rescue workers taking cover during an air strike alarm and people visiting an area destroyed by Russian attacks.

Russia's Orsk refinery declares force majeure on fuel supply due to floods

Russia's Orsk oil refinery, which has halted output after widespread floods, declared force majeure on fuel supplies from April 8, according to a document issued by plant owner Forteinvest and seen by Reuters.

Russia's oil refineries were already struggling with Ukrainian drone attacks and technical outages, forcing the country to ban gasoline exports, with some exceptions, for half a year from March 1.

Forteinvest said the plant had been shut to avoid ecological risks and ensure labour safety. Last year the refinery processed 4.5 million metric tons (90,000 barrels per day) of oil.

Floods engulfed cities and towns across Russia and Kazakhstan on Wednesday after Europe's third-longest river burst its banks, forcing about 110,000 people to evacuate and swamping parts of the Russian city of Orenburg.

Flood water in Russia's Orenburg exceeds dangerous level

The water level in the Ural River in the city of Orenburg, an epicenter of dramatic flooding in southern Russia, has risen to 996 cm, the city's Mayor Sergei Salmin said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel Wednesday.

The level is reportedly 66 cm above the danger level and higher than readings taken earlier this morning, news agency TASS reported.

"At 12 o'clock local time (10:00 a.m. Moscow time) the water is still rising, now we have already exceeded all the highest marks. Our dangerous value is 930 cm. At the moment we have already recorded 996 cm," Salmin said, TASS noted.

He said 1,910 households were now flooded and 865 people had been evacuated from the city. Salmin said evacuations continued.

