Kakhovka Dam Flooding Set to Peak; Kyiv Says It's on Offensive in Bahmut

Ukraine is dealing with a humanitarian and ecological disaster as flooding engulfs much of the southern Kherson region after major damage to the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam.

Ukraine and Russia accused each other of attacking the dam in the early hours of Tuesday morning, with an initial breach of the structure becoming a major incident later in the day. Thousands of residents have been forced to flee their homes and 80 settlements are at risk of flooding, with water levels expected to peak Wednesday.

Footage posted on social media by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials yesterday showed a massive surge of water heading through the damaged structure.

The Soviet-era dam held back 18 cubic kilometers (4.3 cubic miles) of water — a volume roughly equal to the Great Salt Lake in Utah, Reuters noted.

Ukraine said the dam had been "blown up" by Russian forces, adding that it had done so to stall its counteroffensive in the south. Russia denied involvement, accusing Ukraine of sabotaging the dam in a bid to damage water supplies to Russian-occupied Crimea and to cover up military failures.

CNBC and NBC News have not been able to independently verify Ukraine's or Russia's claims about how the dam was initially damaged. Analysts say it's also possible that the dam suffered some structural damage and mismanagement that undermined its strength before Tuesday's breach.

Ukraine's prime minister called for help from international organizations in the wake of the attack.

UN says it has so far distributed 12,000 water bottles and 10,000 drinking purification tablets to Ukrainian civilians impacted by flooding

The United Nations said that it has distributed nearly 12,000 bottles of water and approximately 10,000 water purification tablets to areas impacted by flooding due to an attack on the Kakhovka dam.

"We also distributed ready-to-eat food for about 400 people within hours of their evacuation. And today we are providing one month's worth of food to 200 people in the Mykolaiv region" U.N. Secretary-General spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters during a daily news briefing.

Dujarric added that humanitarian organizations are also helping Ukrainian authorities with rescue operations and delivering hygiene supplies to evacuees in shelters.

— Amanda Macias

Photos show the devastating floods forcing thousands to evacuate southern Ukraine

Photos of the widespread flooding in Ukraine's southern region started to emerge after the Tuesday predawn attack on the Kakhovka dam.

As a result of the destruction of the dam, thousands are grappling with rising flood waters. First responders and volunteers continue to evacuate civilians and animals from the area.

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy called the Russian attack on the dam "an ecological bomb of mass destruction" on his official Telegram channel.

No conclusive assessment of what happened at Kakhovka dam, U.S. says

The U.S. State Department said that while it is in contact with Ukrainian authorities regarding the attack on the Kakhovka dam, it does not have an assessment as to what transpired.

"We're continuing to assess what conclusively happened," deputy State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters during a press briefing. Patel added that the U.S. is also discussing humanitarian assistance for individuals who were displaced due to the rising flood waters but declined to elaborate.

"It is deeply alarming; it is a tragic outcome of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and so this is something we'll continue to remain deeply engaged on but I don't have an updated assessment to offer on this," Patel said.

— Amanda Macias

Ukrainian prime minister calls on international organizations to 'intervene immediately' after dam attack

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called on the United Nations, Red Cross and other humanitarian organizations to assist in the fallout from the attack on the Kakhovka dam.

Shmyhal asked international humanitarian organizations to "intervene immediately" as Ukrainian first responders rush to evacuate people and animals from the region.

"As a result of this terrible terrorist attack, dozens of towns were flooded. The Ukrainian authorities organized an evacuation from the territory of the Kherson region controlled by us. However, on the left bank, under temporary occupation, Russians left the people to their own devices. Hundreds of houses literally disappeared underwater," Shmyhal wrote on his official Telegram channel.

"We urge you to undertake the evacuation of people from the Russian-occupied territories of the Kherson region," he added.

— Amanda Macias

Turkey's Erdogan holds separate calls with Zelenskyy and Putin following dam attack

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in separate calls following the attack on the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine.

Erdogan told both presidents, according to a pair of tweets translated by Google, that there should be the establishment of a commission tasked with carrying out an international investigation into the explosion at the dam.

Erdogan also told both leaders that Turkey remains ready to help with negotiations involving the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is set to expire in mid-July.

— Amanda Macias

Finland expels nine from Russian embassy on accusations of spying

The Finnish government said it expelled nine staff employees at the Embassy of Russia in Helsinki on the suspicion that they were spying on behalf of the Kremlin.

"Their actions are in breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs will notify the Russian Ambassador of the matter," according to a statement from the Finnish government.

The statement from NATO's newest member did not provide further details about the allegations.

— Amanda Macias

Zelenskyy speaks with Turkish president Erdogan, details humanitarian supplies needed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he spoke to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the fallout from the destruction of the Kakhovka dam. Moscow and Kyiv have both placed the blame on each other for the predawn attack on the dam in Ukraine's southern region.

Zelenskyy said that he shared a list with Erdogan of Ukraine's urgent humanitarian needs in the wake of the flooding, according to a post on his official Telegram channel.

"Türkiye's voice is important when it comes to the withdrawal of occupation troops from Ukrainian territory. It is also important when it comes to the return of our illegally detained citizens, in particular Crimean Tatars, and the continuation and expansion of the grain initiative," Zelenskyy wrote in the post.

— Amanda Macias

'Keep Evan's name high in people's minds,' WSJ editor writes of detained journalist

Emma Moody, an editor at The Wall Street Journal, thanked the newsrooms for "your efforts to help keep Evan's name high in people's minds," referring to detained reporter Evan Gershkovich in Moscow.

"Evan's friends across the globe remained active this week. It's still so inspiring to see how people respond and how eager they are to join in," Moody wrote in a statement released by WSJ.

"Over the weekend, Bowdoin College welcomed the class of 2013 back to campus for their 10-year reunion. Evan's friends and fellow alumni hosted a table, adorned with handouts, stickers and pins and encouraged attendees to write letters to Evan and show their support," the statement added, of Gershkovich's alma mater.

Gershkovich was detained about 10 weeks ago by Russian authorities over espionage charges. He is currently being held at Moscow's Lefortovo prison.

Read the full story of what detention inside the Lefortovo prison is like from The Wall Street Journal here.

— Amanda Macias

Ukraine says its troops are on the offensive in Bakhmut

Ukraine's deputy defense minister said Wednesday that the country's troops have advancecd as much as one kilometer (0.6 miles) in the Bakhmut area in Donetsk, the epicenter of fighting in eastern Ukraine.



"In the direction of Bakhmut, our troops switched from defense to offensive," Hanna Maliar said on Telegram in comments translated by Google. She added that over the past day, Ukraine's forces there had "advanced from 200 to 1,100 meters in various sections of the Bakhmut direction."

Maliar said Russian forces in Bakhmut were on the defensive in the town as they tried to hold onto occupied positions and were sending in reserves.

After months of intense fighting, Russian mercenary forces claimed to have wholly captured Bakhmut last month before handing over most of their positions to regular Russian army units. Ukraine denied it had lost the now largely-ruined town.

CNBC was unable to immediately verify the minister's claims. Russia's defense ministry denied Ukraine had made advances around Bakhmut.

— Holly Ellyatt

Floodwater could remain high up 3-10 days

Elevated water levels in some parts of Ukraine's partially Russian-controlled southern Kherson region are forecast to continue for three to ten days after the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam, the TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.

— Reuters

100 people trapped, animals killed in the flood-hit town of Nova Kakhovka

The Russian-installed mayor of Nova Kakhovka, the town where the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam is located, said Wednesday that people are trapped in the flood-hit town following major damage to the dam yesterday.

As many as 100 people are still trapped in the town, and rescue efforts are underway, Mayor Vladimir Leontiev told Russia's Channel One, according to news agency RIA Novosti.

Leontiev said the water level in the town had dropped around half a meter but was still very high. Footage on social media yesterday showed swans and ducks swimming past semi-submerged administrative buildings in the town.

Earlier, Russian news agencies quoted Leontiev as saying that the village of Korsunka on the Russian-controlled bank of the Dnipro River was completely under water because of the sheer volume of water that surged through the dam over the last day.

About 600 houses, a school, a kindergarten and a 19th-century convent have been caught in the flood zone in Nova Kakhovka, Leontiev was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

The Russian official denied that animals in a local zoo had been killed, saying they were taken out of the facility last year, but said thousands of animals in the Nizhnedniprovsky National Nature Park were likely to have been killed in the flooding.

"Before the flooding, there was a national park here — birds, roe deer, beavers, wild boars, a huge fauna. People came especially to watch them. These animals, thousands, were washed away," Leontiev said, according to comments translated by Google.

— Holly Ellyatt

Top Russian official says Moscow should launch its own offensive against Ukraine

Russia's former President Dmitry Medvedev said Wednesday that Ukraine appeared to have launched its much-anticipated counteroffensive and that Moscow should respond in kind.

"The enemy has long promised a great counter-offensive. And it seems to have already started something," Medvedev, currently the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said on Telegram.

"We have to stop the enemy and then launch an offensive," he said.

Ukraine was tight-lipped at the weekend about whether it had finally launched its counteroffensive to retake lost territory in the southern and eastern parts of the country, although Russia's Defense Ministry appeared to think so, saying Ukraine's forces had launched a large-scale offensive on five sectors of the front.

Kyiv has always said it would not announce when its counteroffensive had begun but on Tuesday, it said it believed Russia had attacked the Kakhovka dam in the southern Kherson region, causing mass flooding and destruction, in a desperate attempt to stop its counteroffensive. Russia denies attacking the dam, claiming Ukraine sabotaged it.

— Holly Ellyatt

Evacuations continue this morning as floodwaters expected to rise

Ukraine's authorities say evacuations are continuing this morning after a difficult night of rescue work as mass flooding continues following major damage to a dam in the southern Kherson region.

Thousands of residents in Kherson, which is partially occupied by Russian forces, were forced to leave their homes after the Kakhovka dam was damaged, sending a huge volume of water surging down the Dnipro river.

Ukraine and Russia blame each other for what's been described as an ecological disaster with a large amount of agricultural land, buildings and civilian infrastructure destroyed.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, said Wednesday that water levels will rise another meter in the next 20 hours.

As of this morning, 1,467 people have been evacuated and 1,852 buildings have been flooded in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the region.

The country's emergency services said this morning that 52 people, including two children, were saved from the floods over the past day. Currently, almost 800 people and more than 170 pieces of equipment were involved in rescue efforts, the services added in a post on Telegram.

In total, Ukraine said Wednesday that 23 settlements have been flooded following the dam breach while Russian authorities said 14 settlements (presumably Russian-occupied ones) had been flooded.

— Holly Ellyatt

State of emergency declared in Russian-occupied part of Kherson

Russian authorities in the partially-occupied region of Kherson in southern Ukraine have declared a state of emergency, state news agency TASS reported Wednesday.

The move comes as an increasing number of houses were affected by mass flooding following the significant destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam in the region.

Around 2,700 houses in 15 settlements of the Kherson region, where around 22,000 people lived, have been flooded after the collapse of the dam, Russian emergency services told TASS. Almost 1,300 people have been evacuated, the services said.

The authorities have declared a state of emergency in the region with water levels expected to peak Wednesday. Russia blames Ukraine for the dam breach, accusing it of attacking the structure. Ukraine blames Russia, saying it attacked the dam to stall its southern counteroffensive.

In Nova Kakhovka, where the dam is located, the water level exceeded 12 meters at one point, TASS noted.

Eighty settlements are at risk of flooding following dam breach. Ukraine said Wednesday that 23 have been flooded while Russian authorities said 14 settlements had been flooded. It was unclear whether the authorities were only counting those deemed to be on Russian territory — Russia announced last year that it had annexed Kherson, despite only occupying a part of the country.

— Holly Ellyatt

Russia hits back as it falls under suspicion for dam destruction

Russia again strongly denied attacking the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam that led to widespread destruction in southern Ukraine, as it came under scrutiny following the major incident.

Ukraine and Russia traded accusations on Tuesday as a massive volume of water breached the dam in the partially Russian-occupied region of Kherson, causing widespread flooding downstream. At least 1,300 were evacuated yesterday and 24 settlements were flooded out of 80 that are seen to be at risk.

Both sides denied involvement in attacking the dam, with both accusing each other of blowing it up.

Analysts noted that both sides had plausible reasons for why they would and wouldn't want to damage the dam. For example, they noted that Russian-occupied Crimea relies on water supplies from the reservoir and the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant also relies on supplies for cooling.

NBC News reported late Tuesday that the U.S government had intelligence that is leaning toward Russia as the culprit of the attack on the dam, citing two U.S. officials and one Western official.

Russia vehemently denied involvement late yesterday, issuing a statement in which it said that that the dam breach had caused "colossal damage" to the Kherson region it now claims is Russian territory, having declared it to be annexed last September.

"As a result of the inevitable shallowing of the Kakhovka reservoir, the water supply of the Crimea will be difficult, and the reclamation of agricultural land in the Kherson region will be disrupted," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the Investigative Committee of Russia had "opened a criminal case on the fact of committing a terrorist act that caused significant property damage and the onset of other grave consequences."

Russia, like Ukraine, called on Tuesday for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on the blowing up of the Kakhovka dam. The meeting is expected to take place later Wednesday.

— Holly Ellyatt

Ukraine seeking international justice for dam explosion, Zelenskyy cites war crimes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attack on the Kakhovka dam an "ecological bomb of mass destruction" in a nightly address.

Zelenskyy thanked first responders for helping to evacuate people from the region and for assisting in other humanitarian efforts, such as providing clean drinking water, according to an NBC News translation of his address.

"Such deliberate destruction by the Russian occupiers of the dam and other structures of the [Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant] HPP is an ecological bomb of mass destruction," Zelenskyy said on his official Telegram channel.

"It is very important now to take care of each other and help as much as possible. The whole world will know about this Russian war crime, the crime of ecocide," he said, according to an NBC News translation.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine's prosecutor general "appealed to the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to involve international justice in investigating the dam explosion."

— Amanda Macias

White House working to provide additional support to Ukraine following dam attack

The White House said it was working with allies to provide Ukraine additional assistance following the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in the Kherson region.

"The immediate focus is rightly on all the Ukrainians whose lives and towns and villages are affected by this flooding and making sure that they have the aid and assistance that they need," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at the White House.

Kirby added that it was "too soon to assess what kind of impact this is going to have on the battlefield." He also said the U.S. is working with Ukraine to gather additional information about what happened.

— Amanda Macias

NATO chief calls attack on Kakhovka dam 'outrageous'

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg slammed the attack on the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine on Twitter.

"This is an outrageous act, which demonstrates once again the brutality of Russia's war in Ukraine," the NATO chief wrote, adding that the attack puts "thousands of civilians at risk."

The destruction of the Kakhovka dam today puts thousands of civilians at risk and causes severe environmental damage.

This is an outrageous act, which demonstrates once again the brutality of #Russia’s war in #Ukraine. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) June 6, 2023

More than 1,000 people have been evacuated from the rising floodwaters in the area, according to Ukrainian rescue services.

— Amanda Macias

Kremlin claims Ukraine sabotaged dam to hurt Crimea

The Kremlin claimed Tuesday that Ukraine sabotaged the Kakhovka dam in Kherson in order to damage Russian-occupied Crimea's water supply, and to distract from its military failures.

Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters that "we can already unequivocally state that we are talking about deliberate sabotage by the Ukrainian side," but did not present evidence to back the claim.

"It is obvious that this sabotage has as one of its goals to deprive the Crimea of water ... The water level in the reservoir is falling, and as a result, the water supply to the North Crimean Canal [providing the peninsula with fresh water] is reduced, reduced sharply," he said, according to comments translated by NBC.

Ukraine denies damaging the dam, saying Russia had "blown-up" the dam in the early hours of Tuesday in order to prevent Ukraine's counteroffensive from proceeding. Both sides are evacuating settlements vulnerable to flooding downstream of the dam, along the Dnipro river, amid fears of wide-reaching consequences of a "man-made disaster."

Peskov said the "sabotage" could "potentially have very serious consequences."

"Consequences for several tens of thousands of residents of the region, environmental consequences and consequences of a different nature that are yet to be established," he said.

He added that damage to the dam, which is in a Russian-occupied part of Kherson, was "connected with the fact that having started large-scale offensive operations two days ago, the Ukrainian armed forces are not achieving their goals. These offensive actions are choking."

— Holly Ellyatt

1,300 Kherson residents evacuated so far, 24 settlements flooded

Ukraine said around 1,300 people have been evacuated so far, as flooding affects the Kherson region following severe damage to the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam in the Russian-controlled town of Nova Kakhovka.

Ukraine's emergency services, police and volunteers are involved in the evacuations, with around 80 settlements downstream at risk of flooding and a number reporting rapidly rising water levels.

The dam had held back 18 cubic kilometres (4.3 cubic miles) of water — a volume roughly equal to the Great Salt Lake in Utah, Reuters noted.

Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said in his latest comments that 24 settlements have been flooded so far, as a surge of water flooded through the dam.

"We expect that the water level will be increasing within next 24 hours, so all departments will work around the clock," he said on Telegram, according to a Google translation.

The Russian-installed Mayor of Nova Kakhovka said water levels in the town had risen above 11 meters.

Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of creating a man-made disaster by damaging the dam in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and of continuing to attack the area.

"Even after today's terrorist attack, the Russian occupiers continue to shell the territory where evacuation measures are being carried out. And such shelling continues at this very moment," Klymenko said.

Moscow alleged Ukraine "sabotaged" the dam to hurt Russian-occupied Crimea's water supply and to cover up military failures. Ukraine denied this, saying Moscow had blown up the dam to try to stop its counteroffensive in southwestern Ukraine.

CNBC could not independently verify either claim.

— Holly Ellyatt

Russia begins to evacuate residents near breached dam

Russia has reportedly started to evacuate citizens affected by flooding following damage to the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam.

Kommersant newspaper reported that Vladimir Leontiev, the Russian-installed mayor of Nova Kakhovka where the dam is located in a Russian-occupied part of Kherson in southern Ukraine, had initiated the evacuation of residents of houses flooded due to major damage to the dam.

Leontiev initially said there was no damage to the dam but later said the damage had been caused by "night attacks" by Ukraine, without presenting evidence, and said artillery attacks continue on the city. Ukraine says Russia attacked the dam.

Kommersant cited Leontiev as saying that the evacuation of residents of about 300 houses on the banks of the Dnipro River in Nova Kakhovka had begun.

"Now we are resettling citizens who are directly on the shore. The city continues to be subjected to rocket attacks right now. I think that the residents of about 300 houses will be evacuated and are already being evacuated in order to avoid casualties," he said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Leontiev clarified that initially no one planned to carry out a large-scale evacuation, but in the end it was decided that people should be taken to "safe places" after the scale of the incident became clear.

The official believed that the evacuation of the entire city was not necessary and was quoted as saying: "According to forecasts, within 72 hours the water will fall to the usual level. But we need to survive these 72 hours."

Leontiev said a decision may be made in the near future to evacuate residents and other settlements of the Russian-controlled part of the Kherson region, but "everything here will depend on the current situation and the situation, no one gives any forecasts."

— Holly Ellyatt

Here's what we know so far about the Nova Kakhovka dam blast

The destruction of a major Ukrainian dam could have a number of serious consequences — and officials are sounding the alarm over an "ecological disaster" because of massive flooding.

The breach has stoked concern about the status of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which receives cooling water from the reservoir upstream, while international policymakers have condemned the blast as a "war crime."

Russia and Ukraine accused each other's forces of an intentional attack on the Nova Kakhovka dam. CNBC has not been able to independently verify the claims.

Here's a look at what we know so far.

— Sam Meredith

Zelenskyy posts video showing water surging through dam

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine following what Kyiv said was an attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam.

Earlier Tuesday, Zelenskyy said he had convened the meeting after the destruction of a part of the dam. He blamed the attack on "Russian terrorists." Russia has denied attacking the dam, instead accusing Ukraine of undermining the structure.

Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials posted a video purportedly showing the dam being breached and flooding downstream.

Thousands of people living downstream of the dam have been urged to evacuate their homes amid fears of huge destruction in the southern Kherson region that's partially occupied by Russian forces.

Andrii Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president's office, said on Telegram that the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP "is the biggest man-made disaster in the world in recent decades, which kills the environment and will negatively affect the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in the years to come."

The destruction of the Kakhovskaya Hydroelectric Power Plant is the biggest man-made disaster in the world in recent decades, which damages the environment and will negatively affect the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in the years to come. pic.twitter.com/mid10uwuKG — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) June 6, 2023

Yermak and other officials believe Russia attacked the dam in order to block Ukraine's counteroffensive.

Russia claimed Ukraine was conducting artillery strikes on the area of the dam. CNBC was unable to verify the claims made by either side.

— Holly Ellyatt

