United Pushes Back the Return of Dozens of Boeing 777 Jets Until at Least May 13

United Airlines is pushing back the return of dozens of Boeing 777 jets, taken out of service after an engine failure last year, until at least May 13, according to a note sent to pilots, which was seen by CNBC.

United didn't immediately comment.

"Due to the delay in the return of our PW777 aircraft to active service, the May flight schedule is being reconfigured to account for the lack of these aircraft," the message to pilots reads.

United operates more than 50 of the 777s powered by Pratt & Whitney engines. They are "being removed from the schedule through May 12 and removed from international/Hawaii routes through May 25," United said in the note.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.