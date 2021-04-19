Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
business

United Reports Fifth Consecutive Quarterly Loss

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

United Airlines Set to Receive the First 737 Max From Boeing Since 20-Month Grounding
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
  • Airlines continue to lose money but have said domestic leisure demand has rebounded this year.
  • The company will discuss results on a 10:30 a.m. ET call on Tuesday.

United Airlines on Monday reported its fifth consecutive quarterly loss, though travel demand has recently improved as vaccinations ramp up and governments loosen travel restrictions.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The company posted a $1.36 billion net loss for the first quarter on $3.22 billion in revenue, which fell nearly 60% from the close to $8 billion in sales it generated in the first quarter of 2019. United's per-share loss on an adjusted basis came in at $7.50, above the $7.08 per share loss analysts expected.

Money Report

business 54 mins ago

IBM Beats Across the Board, Posts Revenue Growth After Four Quarters of Declines

bitcoin 1 hour ago

After a Wild Weekend, Bitcoin Could Take a Breather Before the Next Move Higher

United shares were off 1.6% in after-hours trading.

Here's how United performed in the first quarter compared with what Wall Street expected, based on average estimates compiled by Refinitiv:

  • Adjusted EPS: a loss of $7.50 versus an expected loss of $7.08 a share
  • Total revenue: $3.22 billion versus expected $3.26 billion in revenue

The company's executives will discuss results in a 10:30 a.m. ET call on Tuesday.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

businessLifeairlines
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us