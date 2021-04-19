United Reports Fifth Consecutive Quarterly Loss

Airlines continue to lose money but have said domestic leisure demand has rebounded this year.

The company will discuss results on a 10:30 a.m. ET call on Tuesday.

United Airlines on Monday reported its fifth consecutive quarterly loss, though travel demand has recently improved as vaccinations ramp up and governments loosen travel restrictions.

The company posted a $1.36 billion net loss for the first quarter on $3.22 billion in revenue, which fell nearly 60% from the close to $8 billion in sales it generated in the first quarter of 2019. United's per-share loss on an adjusted basis came in at $7.50, above the $7.08 per share loss analysts expected.

United shares were off 1.6% in after-hours trading.

Here's how United performed in the first quarter compared with what Wall Street expected, based on average estimates compiled by Refinitiv:

Adjusted EPS: a loss of $7.50 versus an expected loss of $7.08 a share

Total revenue: $3.22 billion versus expected $3.26 billion in revenue

