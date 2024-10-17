Universal's Epic Universe theme park set to open in May 2025

Universal's Epic Universe theme park will open its gates on May 22, 2025.

Universal's Epic Universe theme park will open its gates on May 22, 2025, in Orlando, Florida.

Epic Universe is the company's fourth theme park, spanning 750 acres, and is the largest of all its properties, with five themed worlds: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – The Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – The Isle of Berk, Celestial Park and Dark Universe.

First announced in 2019, Epic Universe represents the single-largest investment Comcast's NBCUniversal has ever made in its theme parks business and in Florida overall, CEO Brian Roberts said at the time.

Construction was halted in July 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but began to ramp up again in March 2021.

Adding Epic Universe to its catalog of Orlando-based amusements allows Universal to turn its two-park resort into a weeklong travel destination, and not just a two- or three-day trip for families. The company also operates Volcano Bay, a water park about a mile down the road from the Universal Studios parks.

"This is such a pivotal moment for our destination, and we're thrilled to welcome guests to Epic Universe next year," said Karen Irwin, president and chief operating officer of Universal Orlando Resort, in a statement Thursday. "With the addition of this spectacular new theme park, our guests will embark on an unforgettable vacation experience with a week's worth of thrills that will be nothing short of epic."

Epic Universe will be anchored around the Loews Hotels' Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a 500-room property that will have a dedicated entrance to the park for hotel guests.

Universal will begin offering some multiday tickets and packages starting Oct. 22. This first phase of tickets will allow guests to purchase three-, four- or five-day admission to Universal's Orlando Resort, with one-day admission to Epic Universe.

Additionally, annual passholders will have the chance to buy single-day tickets to Epic Universe on Oct. 24 before they go on sale to the general public. Other ticketing options will be available at a later date.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC.