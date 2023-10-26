Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

UPS stock falls after delivery giant cuts revenue outlook

By Laya Neelakandan,CNBC

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
  • UPS reported third quarter earnings.
  • The company cut its revenue forecast for the year.
  • UPS shares fell after the earnings report.

Shares of the United Parcel Service closed 6% lower Thursday after the company reported a bigger-than-expected revenue decline and cut its revenue guidance for the year.

The stock hit a new 52-week low.

Here's how the company performed compared to Wall Street estimates:

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
  • Adjusted earnings: $1.57 vs. $1.52 per share expected, according to LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv
  • Revenue: $21.06 billion vs. $21.46 billion expected

For the three-month period ended Sept. 30, UPS reported earnings of $1.13 billion, or $1.31 a share, compared with $2.58 billion, or $2.96 a share, a year earlier. Adjusted for one-time earnings, per share earnings were $1.57.

Revenue declined to $21.06 billion from $24.16 billion.

Money Report

news 26 mins ago

This new tool lets artists ‘poison' their artwork to deter AI companies from using it to train their models—here's how it works

news 40 mins ago

Eggo just launched a $150 robot vacuum cleaner that looks like a toasted waffle

The company also lowered its revenue outlook for the full year. UPS now expects this year's consolidated revenue to be between $91.3 billion and $92.3 billion, down from its previous projection of $93 billion.

The delivery giant cited global economic uncertainty as the main factor in lowering its outlook. It didn't directly mention any financial impacts from negotiations with Teamsters in August in efforts to avoid a labor strike.

"While unfavorable macro-economic conditions negatively impacted global demand in the quarter, our U.S. labor contract was fully ratified in early September and volume that diverted during our labor negotiations is starting to return to our network," CEO Carol Tomé said in a statement. "Looking ahead, we are well-prepared for the peak holiday season."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us