Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

USPS says it will resume accepting inbound packages from China, Hong Kong

By Annie Palmer, CNBC

U.S. Postal Service (USPS) trucks are parked at a post office on August 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Mario Tama | Getty Images
  • The U.S. Postal Service said Wednesday it will resume accepting inbound mail and packages from China and Hong Kong Posts, just hours after it suspended service from those regions.

The U.S. Postal Service said Wednesday it will resume accepting inbound mail and packages from China and Hong Kong Posts, just hours after it suspended service from those regions.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"The USPS and Customs and Border Protection are working closely together to implement an efficient collection mechanism for the new China tariffs to ensure the least disruption to package delivery," the agency wrote in a notice posted to its website.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us