USPS says it will resume accepting inbound packages from China, Hong Kong

The U.S. Postal Service said Wednesday it will resume accepting inbound mail and packages from China and Hong Kong Posts, just hours after it suspended service from those regions.

"The USPS and Customs and Border Protection are working closely together to implement an efficient collection mechanism for the new China tariffs to ensure the least disruption to package delivery," the agency wrote in a notice posted to its website.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.