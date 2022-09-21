‘Venom' Actor Tom Hardy Is Now a Champion Fighter After Surprise Entry at a UK Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Competition

Tom Hardy isn't just an action star on the big screen: He can throw down in real life, too.

The 45-year-old actor made a surprise appearance at the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in Milton Keynes, England over the weekend and ultimately walked away with the top prize, The Guardian reports.

The "Venom" and "Mad Max: Fury Road" star entered the tournament under his real name, Edward Hardy, and according to tournament organizers was a "real pleasure" to have participate.

"Everyone recognized him but he was very humble and was happy to take time out for people to take photographs with him," a spokesperson told The Guardian. "It was a real pleasure to have him compete at our event."

In an interview with local media, one of Hardy's opponents said he was "shell shocked" to come face to face with the Academy Award-nominated actor.

"I recognized him straightaway. Everyone knows who Tom Hardy is, don't they?" competitor Danny Appleby told Teesside Live. "I was shell-shocked. He said, 'Just forget it's me and do what you would normally do'."

Hardy has been involved in the world of mixed martial arts for years and is a blue belt. In 2011's hit film "Warrior," he played an MMA fighter and put on 28 pounds of muscle for the role.

