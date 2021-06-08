Wall Street Bets Targets Wendy's With New Stock Buying Strategy, Jim Cramer Says

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wall Street Bets is flexing its muscle after putting a different trading strategy to work in Wendy's Tuesday.

"Now they're spreading their wings, even into an institutional favorite like Wendy's with a very low short position," the "Mad Money" host said.

Without the help of a short squeeze, Wendy's shares rallied almost 26% to a record after Reddit users endorsed the stock in a popular investing forum.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said the Wall Street Bets investing crowd is flexing its muscle on analysts after the online investing group sparked an unsuspecting rally in Wendy's shares.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

The stock surged to a record after catching an endorsement in the popular Reddit forum responsible for big moves in GameStop and AMC Entertainment this year.

"I want you to forget the analysts right now. The person in charge of Wendy's is Reddit user Chillznda," Cramer said on "Mad Money." "With that [user] and some other favorable anonymous posts, Wendy's stock explodes higher."

Wendy's shares rose almost 26% for its best trading day in more than a year. The momentum helped push other restaurant stocks such as Wingstop, Domino's and Shake Shack higher Tuesday, he added.

Cramer noted that the endorsement was a departure from the headline-grabbing short squeezes that put a spotlight on the group of retail investors, which grew in size during the coronavirus pandemic.

A short squeeze happens when investors who make a bet that a stock price will fall are forced to cover cut their losses if the price rises instead.

"Now they're spreading their wings, even into an institutional favorite like Wendy's with a very low short position," Cramer said.

While Wendy's and other meme plays can be considered overvalued by traditional valuation measurements, the market must reckon with a new class of investors, Cramer said.

"These metrics matter because everyone uses them," he said, such as earnings per share projections. "If enough people with enough money start valuing stocks a different way, their new metrics matter, too, even if you think they're absurd."

"Eventually the meme stocks will run out of steam, but for now I think they're just getting started."

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com