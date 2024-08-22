Walmart adds a Burger King benefit to its membership program

Walmart on Thursday announced a new partnership with fast-food chain Burger King that will offer members of its Walmart+ subscription program 25% off any Burger King order made through the BK app.

Walmart members are in for a whopper of a deal.

The retailer on Thursday announced a new partnership with fast-food chain Burger King that will offer members of its Walmart+ subscription program 25% off any Burger King order made through the BK app. Members will also be eligible for a free flame-grilled Whopper every three months starting in September with a purchase, according to a news release.

Walmart positioned the added benefits as cost savings for its members. It comes at a time when cost-conscious diners increasingly hunt for value.

"We're confident our members will welcome the additional savings, and we're thrilled to collaborate with a trusted brand like Burger King to offer this benefit," Venessa Yates, senior vice president and general manager, said in a statement.

Walmart+ costs $12.95 per month, or $98 annually, and includes free shipping and delivery on Walmart orders. In 2022, Walmart struck a streaming deal with Paramount Global to offer Walmart+ members free access to an ad-supported plan on Paramount+.

"We're thrilled to join the Walmart+ program as its first ever dining partner and look forward to providing members of Walmart+ even more savings on their flame-grilled favorites at Burger King," said Pat O'Toole, chief marketing officer for Burger King North America, in a statement.