Warby Parker Slashes Sales Outlook for the Year as Loss Widens

Warby Parker on Thursday joined the slew of retailers that have cut their financial forecasts for the year.

The eye glasses maker reported a narrower-than-expected loss in its fiscal second quarter and sales in-line with analysts' estimates.

Warby Parker on Thursday joined the slew of retailers that have cut their financial forecasts for the year, even as it reported a narrower-than-expected loss in its fiscal second quarter and sales in-line with analysts' estimates.

Chief Financial Officer Steve Miller said the eye glasses maker is facing an "uncertain macroeconomic environment."

"We are taking a disciplined approach to managing costs to set us up for sustainable growth and profitability," he said in a statement.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Warby shares fell around 1% in extended trading.

Here's how the retailer did in its fiscal second quarter ended June 30 compared with what analysts were anticipating, based on Refinitiv estimates:

Loss per share: 1 cent adjusted vs. 2 cents expected

Revenue: $149.6 million vs. $149.5 million expected

For fiscal 2022, Warby is now calling for sales to be within a range of $584 million to $595 million, down from a prior range of $650 million to $660 million.

It sees its adjusted EBITDA amounting to about $22 million to $26 million, including a $7.5 million hit related to pandemic-related disruptions to its business.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.