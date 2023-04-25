Warner Bros. Discovery Previews a Stacked Film Slate, Centered Around This Summer's ‘Barbie'

Warner Bros. Discovery put "Barbie" at the center of its CinemaCon studio presentation on Tuesday, with executives and Hollywood stars clad in various shades of pink.

CEO David Zaslav told attendees at the annual cinema convention that the studio will release 16 films in 2023 and hopes to do more than 20 releases annually going forward.

Warner Bros. also rolled trailers and clips of "Wonka," "Meg 2: The Trench," "The Nun 2" and "The Color Purple" as well as an early look at "Dune: Part Two."

LAS VEGAS – Let's go, Barbie.

Warner Bros. Discovery put the forthcoming film at the center of its CinemaCon studio presentation on Tuesday, with executives — including Jeff Goldstein, president of domestic distribution, and Andrew Cripps, president of international distribution — and Hollywood stars Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling all clad in various shades of pink.

And all to the tune of "Barbie Girl."

But on Tuesday it was all about Barbie.

The company showcased extended clips from the film, which elicited raucous laughter from the audience. Director Gerwig promised big laughs and big heart from the film, which arrives July 21.

Warner Bros. also rolled trailers and clips of "Wonka," "Meg 2: The Trench," "The Nun 2" and "The Color Purple" as well as an early look at "Dune: Part Two," which was shot entirely with IMAX cameras.

Director Denis Villeneuve promised more action and political intrigue in the second installment. "Dune," released in 2021, generated nearly $400 million at the global box office and snared six Academy Awards during the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

Warner Bros. capped its presentation with words from Peter Safran, one half of its new duo of creative leaders at DC Studios.

Safran shared footage from "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," "Blue Beetle" and "The Flash." The company is screening the Ezra Miller-led "The Flash" to CinemaCon attendees on Tuesday.

Zaslav says he's seen "The Flash" three times and told CinemaCon audiences "it's the best superhero movie I've ever seen."

He also reassured media and insiders that Warner Bros. Discovery is committed to long-term theatrical releases, saying the company is in "no rush to bring movies to Max," the company's forthcoming flagship streaming service.