Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Warner Bros. Discovery shares surge 15% after company announces linear, streaming restructuring

By Sara Salinas,CNBC

President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav arrives for the world premiere of “The Flash” at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood, California, on June 12, 2023.
Michael Tran | Afp | Getty Images
  • Warner Bros. Discovery on Thursday announced a restructuring plan to segment its business into linear and streaming units.
  • Longtime TV powerhouse HBO will be slotted under the streaming unit, according to a person familiar with the matter.
  • The move could simplify future consolidation.

Warner Bros. Discovery on Thursday announced a restructuring plan to segment its business into linear and streaming units in a move that could simplify future consolidation.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

Shares of WBD were up roughly 15% in early trading Thursday.

The company's new global linear networks division will house its networks of news, sports, scripted and unscripted programming like CNN, TBS, TNT, HGTV and the Food Network. A streaming and studios unit will house WBD's film studios and streaming platform Max.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Longtime TV powerhouse HBO will be slotted under the streaming unit, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The update comes weeks after Comcast announced it would spin out its cable networks, including CNBC, MSBNC, E!, Syfy, Golf Channel, USA and Oxygen.

"We continue to prioritize ensuring our Global Linear Networks business is well positioned to continue to drive free cash flow, while our Streaming & Studios business focuses on driving growth by telling the world's most compelling stories," WBD CEO David Zaslav said in a statement.

Money Report

news 10 mins ago

Texas House introduces bill to establish a strategic bitcoin reserve

news 13 mins ago

33-year-old mom sold everything to move her family from Texas to Greece: ‘Our life is just so much more fulfilling here'

Warner Bros. Discovery expects to complete the restructuring by the middle of next year.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of CNBC.

— CNBC's Alex Sherman contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us