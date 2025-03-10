Watch BlackRock CEO Larry Fink speak live after deal to purchase Panama ports

[The stream is slated to start at 2:20 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink is scheduled to speak Monday at S&P Global's CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, Texas.

BlackRock agreed earlier this month to purchase a 90% stake in the Panama Ports Company, which operates the ports of Balboa and Cristobal in the Central American nation. BlackRock is buying the majority stake from Hong Kong's CK Hutchinson for $22.8 billion.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The BlackRock deal comes as President Donald Trump has threatened to take control of the Panama Canal. Trump has called CK Hutchinson's controlling stake in the ports a national security threat.

The president praised the deal during his March 4 address to a joint session of Congress.

"My administration will be reclaiming the Panama Canal, and we've already started doing it," Trump said. "Just today, a large American company announced they are buying both ports around the Panama Canal."

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.