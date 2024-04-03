Watch Fed Chair Powell speak live at Stanford policy conference economic forum

[The stream is slated to start at 12:10 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks Wednesday to the Stanford Business, Government and Society forum. He will deliver prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer session with a moderator.

Latest: Fed’s Powell emphasizes need for more evidence that inflation is easing before cutting rates

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The appearance follows the Fed's meeting last month at which it held interest rates steady and Powell indicated that the central bank is likely to lower interest rates later this year. But he also said the timing isn't certain and policymakers need more evidence that inflation is moving toward the Fed's 2% goal.

Since then, other officials have echoed those comments. They see an unspecified number of rate reductions coming but the timing is uncertain. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Wednesday he thinks there could be just one cut this year, though his colleagues on the Federal Open Market Committee have indicated three.

Markets expect the Fed to start down the path of easing in June or July, with a total of three cuts coming by the end of 2024.

Read more

Atlanta Fed President Bostic sees only one rate cut this year, occurring in the fourth quarter

Fed officials still expects rate cuts this year, but not anytime soon

Steve Eisman says the Fed shouldn't cut rates, risks creating a stock market bubble if it does

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.