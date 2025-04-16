Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch Fed Chair Powell speak live on policy to the Economic Club of Chicago

By Jeff Cox, CNBC

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a press conference on April 4, 2025. 
Kelli An | CNBC

[The stream is slated to start at 1:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks Wednesday afternoon at the Economic Club of Chicago, delivering policy remarks with markets on edge over the effect of President Donald Trump's tariffs.

The appearance will be the last public speech Powell delivers before the central bank's rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee meets May 6-7. Markets widely expect the FOMC to keep its key overnight borrowing rate unchanged in a range between 4.25% and 4.50%.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

However, Powell will have the chance to expound on where the Fed is heading from here. Recent statements from officials largely reflect a view that Fed policy is well positioned to adjust to risks posed by the economy.

In remarks earlier this month, Powell said he sees Trump's tariffs raising inflation and slowing growth, keeping the Fed in check at least for now.

Read more:
Powell sees tariffs raising inflation and says Fed will wait before further rate moves
Fed Governor Waller sees tariff inflation as 'transitory' in 'tush push' comparison
Fed's Kashkari says rising bond yields, falling dollar show investors are moving on from the U.S.

Money Report

news 5 mins ago

Temu slashes U.S. ad spending, plummets in App Store rankings after Trump China tariffs

news 9 mins ago

OpenAI in talks to pay about $3 billion to acquire AI coding startup Windsurf

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us