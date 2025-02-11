Money Report

Watch Fed Chair Powell testify live before the Senate Banking Committee

By Jeff Cox, CNBC

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the end of the two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting at the Federal Reserve in Washington, DC, on Jan. 29, 2025.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers his semiannual remarks on monetary policy and the economy this week on Capitol Hill.

First up will be an appearance Tuesday before the Senate Banking Committee, during which he is expected to be peppered with questions about his position on tariffs from the Trump administration, inflation and the state of the labor market.

In addition, legislators also likely will seek Powell's views on banking regulation as Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr exits his position and as the Fed retools a controversial set of banking regulation proposals.

So far, Powell and his colleagues have avoided saying much about the Trump tariffs, though some officials have expressed worries about the tariffs' inflation impact should they trigger a broader trade war. On monetary policy, the Fed is expected to be on hold until at least June or July while it evaluates the various dynamics playing out.

Powell will speak Wednesday before the House Financial Services Committee.

Read more:
Fed officials are raising concerns about the impact Trump's tariffs could have on inflation
The Fed could find itself in a policy Catch-22 if tariffs spike inflation and slow growth
In a switch, Trump approves of the Fed's decision to hold interest rates steady

