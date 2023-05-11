Money Report

Watch Governor Andrew Bailey Speak After the Bank of England's Rate Hike

By CNBC.com staff,CNBC

Jason Alden | Bloomberg via Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 7:00 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is speaking at a press conference following the U.K. central bank's latest monetary policy decision.

In a widely expected move, policymakers at the BOE voted for a 12th consecutive rate hike.

