Watch Governor Andrew Bailey speak after the Bank of England's rate hike

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is speaking at a press conference following the U.K. central bank's latest monetary policy decision.

The BoE brought up its main interest rate by 25 basis points to a 15-year high of 5.25% in its 14th consecutive hike.

