Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Nancy Pelosi Says She Will Not Seek Reelection as House Democratic Leader

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Graeme Sloan | SIPA USA | SIPA via AP Images

[The stream has ended after Pelosi announced she would not seek reelection as House Democratic leader. Read CNBC's coverage of Pelosi's announcement here. An earlier version of the story is below.]

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democratic congressional leader for the past two decades, is expected to announce her future plans after Republicans were projected to take majority control of the House.

While Republicans won the House by a much narrower margin than many had anticipated, they will nevertheless seize key leadership roles in the chamber. Current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is the top candidate to become speaker in the next Congress.

Pelosi, 82, has said that a recent attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, by a hammer-wielding home intruder would affect her decision on whether to remain in leadership.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us