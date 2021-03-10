Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Watch Live: President Biden Meets With CEOs From J&J and Merck

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., CNBC

Oliver Contreras | Pool | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 3 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden is holding a meeting Wednesday at the White House with Kenneth Frazier, chairman and CEO of Merck, and Alex Gorsky, chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson.

Money Report

business 6 mins ago

Oracle Shows 3% Revenue Growth and Bumps Dividend

Technology 10 mins ago

Bumble Tops Revenue Estimates in Its First Quarterly Report as a Public Company; Shares Rise

Earlier Wednesday, the Biden administration announced that it plans to buy 100 million additional doses of J&J's Covid-19 vaccine. The deal would double the nation's supply of the J&J vaccine as the company already has a deal with the government to provide 100 million doses by the end of June.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Last week, Biden announced that Merck would help make J&J's Covid vaccine. Under the arrangement, Merck will dedicate two facilities in the U.S. to make the doses. One will make the vaccine and the other will provide "fill-finish" services, when the vaccine is placed in vials.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid -19 outbreak.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19businessBiotechnologyepidemics
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us