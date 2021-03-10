Watch Live: President Biden Meets With CEOs From J&J and Merck

[The stream is slated to start at 3 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden is holding a meeting Wednesday at the White House with Kenneth Frazier, chairman and CEO of Merck, and Alex Gorsky, chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson.

Earlier Wednesday, the Biden administration announced that it plans to buy 100 million additional doses of J&J's Covid-19 vaccine. The deal would double the nation's supply of the J&J vaccine as the company already has a deal with the government to provide 100 million doses by the end of June.

Last week, Biden announced that Merck would help make J&J's Covid vaccine. Under the arrangement, Merck will dedicate two facilities in the U.S. to make the doses. One will make the vaccine and the other will provide "fill-finish" services, when the vaccine is placed in vials.

