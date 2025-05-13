Trump to speak after White House announces $600 billion Saudi investment in U.S.

President Donald Trump is set to deliver remarks at a U.S.-Saudi investment forum in Riyadh.

The White House announced Saudi Arabia's commitment to invest $600 billion in a series of deals with the United States.

[The stream is slated to start at 9:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Trump's participation at a U.S.-Saudi investment forum in Riyadh follows a visit with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.